Dan Toward has moved down to Coldwell’s Rotherham stable from Tyneside because he says it is the best way for him to become “the champion professional I can be”.
The 22-year-old from Gateshead won 74 of his 82 amateur fights and has a third pro bout coming up on March 1, with five planned for 2024.
He said: “I took up boxing aged eight and spent 14 years at Birtley Boxing Club under Graeme Rutherford. He made me the boxer I’ve become. I won multiple titles including twice being a gold medallist in the GB Three Nations competition. I boxed for England at the European Youth Games and as a member of Team GB.
‘However, I feltI needed to be able to dedicate myself to boxing 110 per cent and to leave potential distractions in the north-east.”
Toward won his pro debut with a second-round stoppage and went six rounds in his second match.
He added: "Dave Coldwell is a proven trainer with a great track record of training top level fighters, including world champions. He is the man to help me achieve my ambition to be a world champion. I’m looking forward to what the future holds.”
Toward has signed with Wasserman Boxing and his forthcoming bout will be broadcast on Channel 5.
Coldwell said: “I'm delighted to welcome Dan. He has the makings of a champion. He’s a boxer with strong potential and boundless ambition who is totally dedicated to the sport.”