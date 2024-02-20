NEW TEAM: Dan Toward with trainer Dave Coldwell

​Dan Toward has moved down to Coldwell’s Rotherham stable from Tyneside because he says it is the best way for him to become “the champion professional I can be”.

The 22-year-old from Gateshead won 74 of his 82 amateur fights and has a third pro bout coming up on March 1, with five planned for 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I took up boxing aged eight and spent 14 years at Birtley Boxing Club under Graeme Rutherford. He made me the boxer I’ve become. I won multiple titles including twice being a gold medallist in the GB Three Nations competition. I boxed for England at the European Youth Games and as a member of Team GB.

‘However, I feltI needed to be able to dedicate myself to boxing 110 per cent and to leave potential distractions in the north-east.”

Toward won his pro debut with a second-round stoppage and went six rounds in his second match.

He added: "Dave Coldwell is a proven trainer with a great track record of training top level fighters, including world champions. He is the man to help me achieve my ambition to be a world champion. I’m looking forward to what the future holds.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Toward has signed with Wasserman Boxing and his forthcoming bout will be broadcast on Channel 5.