They came from behind to beat Swinton Athletic Reserves 3-1 and ended the day fifth in Division One. Matt Blackwell, Ishael Lammy and Jamie Harrison got the goals.
In Division Two, Thurcroft remain second bottom after a 9-1 beating away to Youdan. Josh Ratcliffe netted the consolation goal.
Parkgate Reserves and Dinnington Town JFC were involved in a humdinger in Division Two, their match ending 4-4 at Roundwood.
Depierro Mpeya scored twice for Town while Said Benaissa and Jack Cully added the others.
Swinton Athletic, bottom of the Premier Division, face a crucial match on Saturday (2pm) at home to second bottom South Kirkby , three points above them.
Saturday – Division One: AFC Dronfield v Swinton Ath Res. Division Two: Parkgate Res v Youdan, Sheffield Medics v Thurcroft.