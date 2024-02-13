They came from behind to beat Swinton Athletic Reserves 3-1 and ended the day fifth in Division One. Matt Blackwell, Ishael Lammy and Jamie Harrison got the goals.

In Division Two, Thurcroft remain second bottom after a 9-1 beating away to Youdan. Josh Ratcliffe netted the consolation goal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parkgate Reserves and Dinnington Town JFC were involved in a humdinger in Division Two, their match ending 4-4 at Roundwood.

Depierro Mpeya scored twice for Town while Said Benaissa and Jack Cully added the others.

Swinton Athletic, bottom of the Premier Division, face a crucial match on Saturday (2pm) at home to second bottom South Kirkby , three points above them.