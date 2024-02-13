Register
​KIVETON Park continued their late-season improvement in the County Senior League with a good away win.
Published 13th Feb 2024, 14:24 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 14:24 GMT

They came from behind to beat Swinton Athletic Reserves 3-1 and ended the day fifth in Division One. Matt Blackwell, Ishael Lammy and Jamie Harrison got the goals.

In Division Two, Thurcroft remain second bottom after a 9-1 beating away to Youdan. Josh Ratcliffe netted the consolation goal.

Parkgate Reserves and Dinnington Town JFC were involved in a humdinger in Division Two, their match ending 4-4 at Roundwood.

Depierro Mpeya scored twice for Town while Said Benaissa and Jack Cully added the others.

Swinton Athletic, bottom of the Premier Division, face a crucial match on Saturday (2pm) at home to second bottom South Kirkby , three points above them.

Saturday – Division One: AFC Dronfield v Swinton Ath Res. Division Two: Parkgate Res v Youdan, Sheffield Medics v Thurcroft.

