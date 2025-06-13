Dale Tonge the perfect right-hand man for Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw
The Millers have paid compensation to Peterborough United to bring the 40-year-old coach back to the club he represented as a player from 2007-13.
Tonge and Hamshaw know each other well, having worked in the Academy together.
A League One promotion as assistant manager at Barnsley in 2019 is part of Tonge’s CV and he has been a coach at Peterborough for the last three years.
“Dale is a good guy, really diligent,” Hamshaw told the Advertiser.
"He has got promoted out of our league and done a good job at Barnsley and the same at Peterborough.
“He has worked in our Academy and has always had a keen eye on the other side of football as regards coaching.
"He was in the Academy when I was an Academy coach. We had Danny Schofield, Dale and Ciaran Toner, who have all gone on and achieved things in coaching. Lee Dykes was part of that as well and he is now Director of Football at Brentford.”
Barnsley-born Tonge is the latest with past Rotherham connections to join Hamshaw’s coaching team.
Ex-skipper Richard Wood returned as first team coach last month along with Ross Burbeary as head of medical science.
The existing no.2, Andy Warrington, is a former Rotherham team-mate of Tonge's and will now revert back to being a goalkeeping coach.
"Obviously Dale has links to the club, which I like,” added Hamshaw. “I want people who have been here before and know what they are coming into. They ‘get’ the club, which I think sometimes can be hard for people. There is nothing that takes them by surprise and that’s important to me.
“Dale understands the game and is really good tactically. He is good at designing sessions and at individual work, which is going to be key this year.”
Tonge was keen to thank Peterborough United for his time there but believes he is returning to Rotherham at the right time.
“The gaffer is new onto his role but has fresh eyes and ears on a style of play that the fans are going to enjoy,” he said.
“Already having a strong relationship with the backroom staff was a big attraction and their passionate affiliations to the club is clear for everyone to see. That is a big asset to Rotherham United. The people are willing to go above and beyond for the club.
"I’ve worked under a lot of successful managers and understand what is needed to win promotions and be successful, and I want to bring that experience here to help the gaffer and the lads.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.