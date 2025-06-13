Dale Tonge the perfect right-hand man for Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw

Dale Tonge in his playing days.

ROTHERHAM United chief Matt Hamshaw has embraced the return of Dale Tonge as assistant manager.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers have paid compensation to Peterborough United to bring the 40-year-old coach back to the club he represented as a player from 2007-13.

Tonge and Hamshaw know each other well, having worked in the Academy together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A League One promotion as assistant manager at Barnsley in 2019 is part of Tonge’s CV and he has been a coach at Peterborough for the last three years.

Dale Tonge turned out more than 160 times for Rotherham United

“Dale is a good guy, really diligent,” Hamshaw told the Advertiser.

"He has got promoted out of our league and done a good job at Barnsley and the same at Peterborough.

“He has worked in our Academy and has always had a keen eye on the other side of football as regards coaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was in the Academy when I was an Academy coach. We had Danny Schofield, Dale and Ciaran Toner, who have all gone on and achieved things in coaching. Lee Dykes was part of that as well and he is now Director of Football at Brentford.”

Dale Tonge during his time at Barnsley

Barnsley-born Tonge is the latest with past Rotherham connections to join Hamshaw’s coaching team.

Ex-skipper Richard Wood returned as first team coach last month along with Ross Burbeary as head of medical science.

The existing no.2, Andy Warrington, is a former Rotherham team-mate of Tonge's and will now revert back to being a goalkeeping coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously Dale has links to the club, which I like,” added Hamshaw. “I want people who have been here before and know what they are coming into. They ‘get’ the club, which I think sometimes can be hard for people. There is nothing that takes them by surprise and that’s important to me.

“Dale understands the game and is really good tactically. He is good at designing sessions and at individual work, which is going to be key this year.”

Tonge was keen to thank Peterborough United for his time there but believes he is returning to Rotherham at the right time.

“The gaffer is new onto his role but has fresh eyes and ears on a style of play that the fans are going to enjoy,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Already having a strong relationship with the backroom staff was a big attraction and their passionate affiliations to the club is clear for everyone to see. That is a big asset to Rotherham United. The people are willing to go above and beyond for the club.

"I’ve worked under a lot of successful managers and understand what is needed to win promotions and be successful, and I want to bring that experience here to help the gaffer and the lads.”