CrossFit sessions lead rugby-lover Mac Hopkins to the European Championships
The 12-year-old is in the Netherlands to represent the UK in the European Functional Fitness Championships.
Mac earned a call-up for his country after finishing second in his age category at this year’s BF3 Nationals CrossFit Championships despite only being able to train once a week.
And it was a lovely bonus for the Dinnington Comprehensive School pupil, who is big into rugby.
His dad, David, said: “We are incredibly proud. It is an incredible achievement.
“Mac only did CrossFit one day a week to encourage his rugby but he actually excelled at it. Now he is doing two days a week but it is still a big achievement.
“His dedication, resilience and competitive spirit have taken him to an international level and he has also shown true sportsmanship throughout.”
CrossFit is a combination of strength and fitness incorporating elements from several sports and types of exercise. It is being introduced into the Olympic Games in 2032.
Mac is one of 65 UK athletes taking part this weekend, a total second only to the 66-strong Swedish team.
The 417 athletes who will be involved in Den Bosch range from juniors to seniors from 19 countries including Germany, Norway, Switzerland and Italy.
Mac, who lives at Throapham, trains at Forge Functional Fitness at Ecclesfield and plays rugby for Sheffield Tigers alongside his CrossFit commitments.
David added: “Hopefully if he does well this weekend he might be able to represent UK in the World Championships in December in Lithuania.
“Whatever happens it will be fantastic to see him perform on the big stage.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.