Countdown is on to Mexborough Montagu Cup final

By David Beddows
Published 15th Apr 2025, 14:17 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 14:22 BST
Good watch: action from last year's Montagu Cup final between eventual winners Park View and Brinsworth DC. Picture by the Dribbling CodeGood watch: action from last year's Montagu Cup final between eventual winners Park View and Brinsworth DC. Picture by the Dribbling Code
​​​ANOTHER good crowd is expected for the Mexborough Montagu Cup final on Easter Monday.

​The reigning Rotherham Sunday League champions AFP Pewter Pot take on the current Mexborough Sunday League champs Westville on Monday, April 21 (11am).

The average attendance at the Mont’ final in recent seasons has been more than 1,700 as it has enjoyed something of a revival.

The early kick off is attractive for those wanting to take in an extra match, with other local games kicking off at 3pm.

Montagu Cup finalists Westville. Picture by Julian BarkerMontagu Cup finalists Westville. Picture by Julian Barker
An impressive 26 teams entered this year’s competition from the various Saturday and Sunday leagues across South Yorkshire.

The Mexborough Montagu Cup is the oldest football final to be played at its original venue.

And just like in 1897, the 2025 decider will take place at Mexborough Athletic (Fireparts Ground) at Hampden Road.

Four-times winners AFP will be chasing their first Mont’ Cup since 2016, when they beat Houghton Main 3-1 in the final.

AFP Pewter Pot. Picture credit: Adam EadesAFP Pewter Pot. Picture credit: Adam Eades
Two-times champions Westville last lifted the trophy seven years ago, when they beat Wombwell Main.

As, always, all proceeds from the Mont’ final will go to the Mexborough Montagu Comforts Fund.

Admission is free for U11s with a paying adult (£3) or concession (£2)​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

