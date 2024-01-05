​SNOOKER player Ashley Carty is aiming for deeper runs into tournaments in 2024 as he continues his return to the ultra tough pro ranks.

ASHLEY CARTY: back on the professional circuit

The former English U21 champion won his place back on the main professional circuit last year after 12 months away by coming through the 16-strong Q Tour play-offs.

It’s been a season of ups and downs for the Rotherham potter, which is no surprise given the sheer depth of talent in the modern-day game.

​”I got off to a really good start to the season, getting to the quarter-final in Germany,” said Carty.

"I had a bit of a dip-off in form for a couple of months but I finished this last year off with a good win against Noppon Saengkham to qualify for the German Masters in Berlin at the end of January.

"At the Scottish Open I got to the last 32 and lost a game I should have won to get to the last 16.

"Looking forward to this year, I just want to try to get into last 16s and quarter-finals a lot more but it is just so tough because, with how things are seeded, unless a top player gets knocked out then you are always going to play a top player in round 1 or 2.

"I’ve proved I can do it. It’s just about trying to be a bit more consistent.”

There are only four tournaments remaining of the current season – the German Masters, Welsh Open, qualifiers for World Open in China and then the World Championships at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield from April 20-May 6.

Before then Carty has his trip to Germany to look forward to and a date with top-ten ranked Kyren Wilson in the first round of the Welsh tournament at Llandudno next month.

Ashley is currently ranked 81 in the world and, on the one-year points system rankings he is much higher at 48.

