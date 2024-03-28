Wath in action against Dinnington earlier this season

They outscored local rivals Dinnington 34-29 last week to seal promotion from Yorkshire Two as runners-up.

“It has been coming for a few years,” said head coach Simon Lines. “Last year was a good one as well and we got really close.

“We’ve had a reasonable run and some good cup results and in the last few years we feel we've been gaining some momentum to finally go up.”

Wath RUFC coach Simon Lines

Needing two points from their final two games to clinch a top-two place, Wath collected five from their visit to Dinnington, although they were made to work hard for them.

Battling at the wrong end of the table, Dinnington led 8-5 after half-an-an hour and gave Wath supporters an uncomfortable last ten minutes after pulling back from 34-15 down to trail by only five points.

A bonus point away win was nevertheless a good result for Wath, who scored five tries through centre Alex Butterworth, second row Luke Stead, hooker James Dobson plus a brace from winger Adam Clark. Jack Whitlam slotted the goal points. Dinnington’s two losing bonus points help their fight for survival.

“Next season will be tough,” added Lines, a former Wath player. “Our home games will be massive. We have always been a good home side – we’ve only lost one game at home in three seasons – so we want to carry that on and then beat teams around us.

Alex Butterworth: among the try scorers as Wath clinched promotion

“Obviously the first aim is to stay up and then let’s see.”

Wath’s final league game is at home to Leeds Corinthians on April 6 and there’s a celebration night in the clubhouse at Moor Road tomorrow.

