Club record and a thumping win adds up to an "amazing" day for Rotherham Titans skipper Zak Poole

Zak Poole: record-breaking 51 tries for Rotherham Titans

CAPTAIN Zak Poole celebrated a new club try scoring record and a “special” group of players as Rotherham Titans pumped up their promotion bid with a ten-try victory.

They recovered from 31-12 down at half time to blow hosts Esher away in the second half, crossing the line eight times to win 68-34.

The victory lifted Rotherham to within two points of National One leaders Richmond and was capped by Poole’s 51st try for the club, eclipsing the half-century of previous record holder John Dudley.

"It’s amazing. It’s an honour,” said Poole. "I never thought it was on the radar when I signed here seven years ago as a 20-year-old kid but I have just gone about my business, scored ten tries a year and I never knew what the record really was until it got closer and it become more of a thing.

Record-breaking Rotherham Titans captain Zak Poole

"On Saturday it was a lovely feeling to get the win on the turn-around and to score the last try. Plus, it was my 150th game, so it’s a ratio of one in three, not bad for a second row/back row!

"It’s taken me a while this season to get to 51 but that’s it now, it’s done. I don’t know how long I will have the record but no-one will be able to take away that I have had it.”

Titans’ other tries came from Ellis Thomas, Callum Bustin, Ronnie Du Randt, Tomasi Tanumi, Charlie Capps, JB Bruzulier, Jamie Cooke and Lloyd Hayes, who also slotted 16 points from the tee. A penalty try completed a stunning half.

"It was the half-time talk from me which did it,” smiled Poole. "I just said, ‘we’ve got an opportunity here, let’s not throw it away’.

Rotherham claim a lineout at Esher on Saturday

"There was a big wind and I won the toss and chose to play into it in the first half, so that was a factor.

"The lads who came off the bench played really well. We had the wind behind us and we were ruthless. We didn’t give them a sniff. It was 40 minutes of near enough the perfect game.”

Rotherham have seven matches left, starting at home to Birmingham Moseley on Saturday (2pm).

Richmond come to Clifton Lane for the next to last game of the season on April 12.

Added Zak: “There is definitely something special about this team.”