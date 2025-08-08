City slickers do Rotherham Harriers' vest proud in York run

Good run: in-form Sasha Gallagher

THE black vests of Rotherham Harriers were back out racing at the weekend in a city assignment.

The Jane Tomlinson York 10k followed a scenic route through the centre of York with more than 6,000 runners enjoying perfect racing conditions.

First Harrier back was Michael Grimes in 36.42 followed by Sasha Gallagher, who put in another impressive run to clock 46.01 and take second place in the vet50 female category.

Next home was Toby Wildgoose in 58.40 while a strong finish from Jo Palmer saw her cross the line in 1:06.00.

Strong finish: Jo Palmer

Meanwhile, it was a Matt finish at the Rockingham Chase, the latest in the KMR Series of races.

Worksop Harrier Matt Daly took the tape first, clocking 18.04 ahead of runner-up Matt Malkin (Doncaster AC) in 18.27.

He just edged out clubmate Henry Brady, third in 18.32.

Tom Hardman (Kimberworth Striders) claimed the MV35 title with 18.53 while Jordan Street (Clowne Road Runners) bagged the MV45 prize in 19.16.

Runners in the Rockingham Chase

The MV55 gong went to Rawmarsh Runners' Phil Morgan (19.42) and Clowne RR’s John Bussey clocked 25.22 for the MV65 prize.

Rotherham Harriers’ Tom Charles came home in 27.03 for the MV75 gong while Stacey Elliott (Killamarsh Kestrels) posted 22.12 to take the FV35 title.

Adelle Marsden (RRC) bagged the FV45 top spot in 22.19 and Gillian Neal from Rotherham Harriers The the FV65 prize clocking 27.27.

The next KMR race is Stan's Toffee Run on Thursday, August 14.

Online entries only. Visit Kimberworth Striders website for details.