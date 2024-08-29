Cian Guest heads his second goal for Westville against Park View, from Atley Jackson's centre.

WESTVILLE toppled holders Park View to book their place in the final of the Mexborough Montagu Cup.

A headed brace from Cian Guest and a late Harley Holt goal sealed a 3-0 win and the West Melton club's first Mont final since 2020.

Guest nodded in a Owen Sykes’ huge throw-in for Westville's early opener in the tie played at Tickhill Square, Denaby. Sykes saw his deflected free-kick hit the inside of the post before a virtual repeat of the goal was disallowed for a foul.

Westville's dominance was spearheaded from the left through Atley Jackson.

Mexborough Montagu Cup 2025 finalists Westville. Pictures by Julian Barker

Park View started to come more into the game with chances for Luke Walker and Aiden Salmons while in the early stages of the second half Westville’s Josh Moore had chances and Park View's Jack Bancroft's free-kick was deflected wide.

On 62 minutes Guest doubled the lead with a glancing header from Jackson's free-kick.

At the other end Owen Fieldsend and Jack Waldron dealt with the long throws from the Swinton side before the outcome was put beyond doubt on 83 minutes when Moore sprung the offside trap and teed up Holt to seal the victory.

Westville will face the winners of the second semi-final between AFP Pewter Pot and Brinsworth DC in the final on Easter Monday 2025.

Those two face each other back at Denaby on Tuesday (6pm).