Chantry Bowmen archers make most of perfect conditions

Chantry Bowmen team

​CHANTRY Bowmen Archery Club sent an 11-strong team of archers to compete in a tournament and scored a string of successes.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Abbeydale Archers of Sheffield at their ground near Beauchief Abbey, the annual event is known as the “Pie and Pea” shoot.

On a day of perfect weather for archery, the competitors were greeted with bacon butties on arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The archers assembled at 10am to be introduced to the Judge and Field Captain.

TAKING AIM: Chantry Bowmen shooters (from left) Nash Cummins, Colin Hope, Ged Hebdige and Angela Hebdige

Shooting the National Round began at 10.15am involving four dozen arrows shot at targets 60 yards distance followed by two dozen arrows at 50 yards.

After four dozen arrows were shot, lunch (pie and peas of course) were taken to be followed by two dozen arrows at the 50 yd targets at the clubhouse.

Chantry did very well with prizes, as follows.

Ged Hebdige – 1st place, senior gents longbow

Tony Jones of Chantry Bowmen in action

Tony Jones – 1st, 50+ age gents longbow

Colin Hope – 2nd, 50+ age gents longbow

Nash Cummins 3rd, 50+ age gents longbow

Angela Hebdige 1st, ladies longbow

Richard Edwards 3rd, Gents barebow

Chantry took the team prize.

CHANTRY Bowmen run courses for beginners who are interested in finding out more about the sport and learning to shoot safely and well in good company.

All equipment is provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “The sport is great for anyone wanting to pick up a new hobby, stay active or simply try something different.

“We welcome people of all ages and skill levels and it is friendly. Our experienced coaches guide newcomers every step of the way, ensuring they have fun while learning the fundamentals of an ancient and rewarding sport.

"No equipment? No problem. We provide everything needed need to get started.”

Please search Chantry Bowmen of Rotherham (beginners courses) for more information about the club, which was formed back in 1957.

Chantry Bowmen are also on Facebook.

Newcomers are also welcome to go along and talk to members at at Phoenix Sports and Social Club, Pavilion Lane, Brinsworth on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, 2pm–dusk, weather permitting.