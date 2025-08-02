Chantry Bowmen archers host tournament to mark decisive medieval victory

Hosts: Chantry Bowmen who took part in the Firbeck Crecy Tournament

ARCHERY enthusiasts, some in period costume, took part in a special tournament celebrating a battle of the past.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 40 archers from across the area took aim in the Firbeck Crecy Tournament at Chantry Bowmen of Rotherham’s field at Phoenix Sports and Social Club at Brinsworth.

The competition celebrated the decisive medieval victory at Crecy in 1346 of an English and Welsh army against an army of French, Bohemians, Flemings, Germans, Savoyards and Luxembourgers, with King Edward III and his son The Black Prince fighting against Philip VI of France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using a variety of bow styles, archers shot at life-sized targets of French Knights on Horseback, standing Men-at-Arms and kneeling Genoese crossbowmen at distances up to 165 yards, competing to score as many points as possible by hitting different parts of the target.

Concentration: two of Chantry's longbowmen take aim

A total of 108 arrows were shot by each archer during the day.

The tournament was held in very poor weather as heavy rain started as soon as the shooting began and ended only when it finished. Despite this, the competition continued in good humour and all archers finished the round.

It finished with an “Agincourt Volley” as archers loosed their arrows (arrows are never ‘fired’) at a life-sized 3d archer on words of command from the field captain, creating an “arrow storm”, an event much feared by the enemies of medieval English and Welsh archers.

Award winners –

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spot on: the winning arrow in the Agincourt Volley

Junior Lady Recurve – Amelia Youngs; Junior Lady longbow – Matilda George; Junior Gent Recurve – Reuben Smalley; Junior Gent Longbow – James Howard; Junior Gent Longbow 2nd - Logan Spencer; Lady Longbow – Claire Spencer; “ “ 2nd – Caron Kolo; Lady Barebow – Denise Scrivens.

Gents Recurve – Jeffrey Stevens, “ “ 2nd – John Yates, “ “ 3rd – Peter Brook; Gents Recurve (disabled) - Joe Denby; Gents Longbow – Jeff Fisher, 2nd - Ian Marr, 3rd - Alan Hoddinott; Gents Barebow – Matthew Bradshaw, 2nd - Daryl Oxley, 3rd - Steve Kolo.

Worst Shield – Steven Lilly; Agincourt Volley – John Scrivens; Jack and Jill – Caron and Steve Kolo.

Recurve Team – Matthew Bradshaw, Jason Parsley, Martin Middleton; Longbow Team – Jeff Fisher, Alan Zenton, James Johnson; Longest Green – John Scrivens; Longest Green Junior - Logan Spencer; Highest Score at longest distance – Liam Oakes; Best Arrow after lunch – Alan Hoddinott.

Tribute was paid to the field party of Chantry Bowmen who organised, set up and cleared the field for the event.