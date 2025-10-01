Captain leads by example as Rotherham hockey ladies dominate again

Rannoch Foster: scored in first defeat for Rotherham's men

IT’S three straight wins and counting for Rotherham hockey ladies team after a storming start to the season.

They beat Norton 2-1 at Bawtry Road to stay top of Yorkshire North East One, with captain Kelly Johnson scoring and also voted Player of the Match. Katie Houghton got the other goal.

The firsts look to carry on the good work away to Newcastle University on Saturday.

The men’s firsts unbeaten start came to an end when they went down 3-2 at Sheffield Bankers 2s in a tense affair.

The scores fluctuated rapidly but with a few minutes left the Bankers netted the decisive goal.

Scorers for Rotherham were Rannoch Foster and Rob Ross. Player of the Match was Simon Hibbert.

Next up is a home date with new leaders Chapeltown on Saturday (10am).

The men’s seconds beat last season’s nemesis, fellow promotion winners Chesterfield 3s, 2-0 with second-half strikes from Vijay Ramachandran and Alex Watson. Player of the Match was Patrick Walker.

The ladies 2s won 3-0 at Louth through co-captain Emily Burgin (2) and Kiera Valentine-Bull. Star Player was Mandy Thickett.

The thirds lost 2-0 to a strong Phoenix 2s team but the Development team B won 3-2 at Doncaster through Joe Oldale (2) and Hattie Chester.

The first of many junior tournaments began at the weekend.

The U12s boys won one, drew one and lost three in their opener while the U12 girls took two teams to their tournament and neither of them lost a game, scoring 13 goals between them.

The U14s girls lost 5-0 to a strong Kingston upon Hull and the U16 girls dipped 3-1 to Leeds

The U16s 16 boys had a tremendous start, winning 10-0 at Leeds Adel.