Callum Bustin edges towards Rotherham Titans' all-time try record

Callum Bustin: 14 tries alone this season.

​ROTHERHAM Rugby Club’s new try-scoring record could fall again by the end of the season.

Team captain Zak Poole eclipsed John Dudley’s long-held high of 50 tries when he claimed his all important 51st touchdown in the away win at Esher last month.

But with four matches to go, his team-mate Callum Bustin is now just four short of him on 47.

Bustin, who plays number 8, has had a prolific season, crossing the line 14 times to putting him third in the National One leading try scorers list.

Try! for Callum Bustin against Birmingham Moseley

With a background in rugby league, he is is a strong ball carrier and his try tally has come in 74 games compared to Poole’s 150-plus.

Team-mate Ronnie Du Randt said: “Credit to Callum, he’s a hard man to stop and a very good ball carrier. We’re going to give the ball to him as long as he keeps scoring.

"Of course Pooley’s record is under threat. He’ll just have to just work harder and score a few more tries.”

Poole had to sit out last week’s win over Sedgley Park Tigers due to a one-match league suspension for his two yellow cards the match away to Plymouth Albion the previous week, both for high tackles.

Praise: Rotherham Titans Ronnie Du Randt

He’s be back in contention and gunning to add to his total away to Rams tomorrow.

The Reading-based team’s promotion push has fallen apart after six straight defeats.

Titans inflicted their first loss of the season when beating them 21-14 at Clifton Lane, and a repeat would do nicely.

Director of rugby Harvey Biljon said: "Rams are going to want to prove to everyone that they’re back on track and to reverse the result they had here. It’s going to be a toe-to-toe game.

"For us it’s a strange run-in now because we have Rams away and then a week off. Then we have two games against Blackheath and Richmond and then another week off before the last at Rosslyn Park. It is a little bit disjointed but all we can control is ourselves.

"The players are battle hardened and they want to keep going. The perfect formula is there to finish well."