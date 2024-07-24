Kimberworth Striders at the Laxton 10K

TOM BURNS was on fire as he led the Kimberworth Striders home in the Laxton 10K.

On one of the flattest courses around, Tom blazed his way round in 41.43.

Joanne Rooney bagged 2nd spot in her FV50 category, returning in 44.50.

Pat Rooney followed in 49.28 and Graham Platts completed the quartet, clocking 57.08.

Colin Earl powered on, claiming first spot in his MV60 group initially at the tough Hathersage Gala Fell Race (39.55).

He then repeated the feat at the Blacka Moor Fell Race on an equally testing hilly route, recording 37.07 for the up and down 7K course .

Colin continued his busy schedule by negotiating the taxing Kentmere Horseshoe Fell Race in the Lake District.

A 12-mile course with over 33,000ft of climb was not an easy option for anyone but he buckled down and posted 2:07.05 and was placed 3rd in his MV60 group.

Colin and Kevin Doyle once again tacked The Trunce, timing 32.28 and 33.47 respectively .