And they're off at the Canal Race, hosted by Kimberworth Striders

​ROTHERHAM runners were on the pace in one of the most popular races on the local calendar.

The Canal Race, part of the KMR Series, saw a big field negotiate its way around Blackburn Meadows Nature Reserve before heading onto the nearby canal towpath.

Although Dominic Fielding of Worksop Harriers was first home in 29.33, he was followed by Maltby Running Club's Luke Davies, who bagged second place in 30.00, and Rawmarsh Runners’ Wayne Singleton, third in 30.57.

Fiona Davis from Barnsley Harriers was the top lady on the day as she posted 34.00 in the event, hosted by Kimberworth Striders.

Action from the Canal Race

Steel City Strider Kathryn Liddiard timed 34.57 and Joanne Rooney (Kimberworth Striders) was third female in 35.53.

More than 180 local runners from 27 different clubs enjoyed the perfect, cool conditions on the five-mile multi-terrain course.

Sandra Ford (Rotherham Running Club) took the FV35 gong in 42.22 and Lucy Broom from Steel City Striders the FV45 title with 37.10.

Maltby Running Club's Gail Barber and Caroline Boyd collected the FV55 and FV65 prizes in 42.13 and 49.12 respectively.

Jordan Street from Clowne Road Runners claimed the MV40 honours in 31.25 with Phil Morgan (Rawmarsh Runners) clocking 32.50 to grab the MV50 title.

Graham Dodd from Rotherham Running Club was the top MV60 in 33.04.

Kelvin Bowskill (Penistone) timed 41.54 and that was good enough to bag the MV70 prize, with Rotherham Harrier Pete Humphries taking the MV80 title.