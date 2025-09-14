Bumper crowd at Betfred St Leger Day as racecourse celebrates huge spectator increase

The pinnacle day of the Betfred St Leger Festival has once again been a roaring success as racegoers flocked in numbers to Doncaster Racecourse to experience the electric atmosphere of the Betfred St Leger Stakes, this year’s best-attended Betfred British Classic.

With Premier tickets and Hospitality tickets completely sold out before the festival commenced, more than 26,000 racegoers, an 11% uplift on attendance last year, flooded through the gates to witness the highlight of the four-day festival, the Group 1 Betfred St Leger Stakes, which attracts some of the leading trainers and jockeys from across the country.

Those in attendance were lucky enough to soak up the drama of the world’s oldest Classic which was first ran in Doncaster in 1776. Tom Marquand, riding Scandinavia, fended off all challengers to record a third consecutive career win and wrote themselves into the history books after a race that had punters on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

This was also the ninth win in the oldest Classic of the British flat racing season for trainer, Aidan O’Brien. O’Brien was also off to a flyer in the afternoon, winning the Betfred Champagne Stakes (G2) with Puerto Rico, ridden by last year’s St Leger Stakes champion, Sean Levey.

Jim Goldie enjoyed a third winner of the Betfred Portland Handicap with Eternal Sunshine, ridden by Lauren Young. Goldie won the race last year too, and was delighted to record a third consecutive career success. The Betfred Park Stakes (G2) was won by Marvelman for Andrew Balding with ease, clearing King’s Gamble by just under four lengths.

The festival was also thrilled to welcome Capital Breakfast host DJ Chris Stark who turned up the party vibes this year, spinning a live DJ set after the races in the County enclosure – rebranded as the Party Enclosure for 2025.

Overall attendance for the first three days of the festival have seen a staggering 48,469 racegoers flocking to Doncaster Racecourse, a 12% increase on last year’s attendance figures for the first three days.

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director of Doncaster Racecourse, said: “Betfred St Leger Day is a prime example of why the Betfred St Leger Stakes is one of the most highly regarded horseracing events in the country. It always produces showstopping entertainment for those lucky enough to be in attendance.

“This year has been a great success, and we cannot wait to round off a brilliant weekend with the Sunday Funday, which will close the festival in the best possible way!”

The historic countdown to the 250thanniversary of the firstrunning of the St Leger Stakes in 2026 now begins. As one of the most prestigious races in global flat racing, this milestone promises to be a landmark celebration of sporting heritage, tradition, and excellence.