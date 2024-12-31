Brinsworth Whitehill JFC stalwart awarded BEM in New Year Honours List

Honoured: Ian Walker of Brinsworth Whitehill JFC

A GRASSROOTS football stalwart has been named in the New Year Honours list.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Walker, of Brinsworth Whitehill JFC, has received the British Empire Medal for services to sport and the community of Rotherham.

He has served the club for more than 30 years, helping it grow into one of the most buoyant in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a lovely surprise to be recognised but I don’t do it for that. I do it because I am passionate about the game,” said Ian.

He first joined Whitehill 34 years ago.

"I got involved when my oldest son was eight years old,” he said.

"I took over as secretary around about 1994 when the actual secretary at the time had a heart attack. It was supposed to be temporary at first but I have done it ever since and now I am treasurer as well.”

Ian’s dedication to the sport isn’t just as an administrator.

He still likes a kick-about.

"I have been playing since I was seven years old and I’m still playing now at the age of 67,” he added.

Ian will receive his BEM at a garden party at Buckingham Palace next summer.