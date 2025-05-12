Brinsworth DC defeat brave underdogs Sitwell Arms to complete league and cup double

Brinsworth DC with the Brian Beeley Cup. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

BRINSWORTH DC are celebrating a Sunday football league and cup double after a dazzling day at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

They beat Sitwell Arms 5-1 at the sun-kissed home of Rotherham United to add the Brian Beeley Knockout Cup to the Rotherham Sunday League Premier Division winners’ trophy they clinched earlier the month.

It was the first time a Brinsworth team had won the Rotherham Sunday League’s premier cup competition since Brinsworth Athletic lifted it 22 years ago.

"It’s out this world, a great achievement,” said manager Lee Mitchell. “I was a bit nervous on the morning of the match and at half time but we came through in the end.”

Brinsworth DC's Lee Hill (left) with captain and Man of the Match Joe Morris

Third-tier champions Sitwell Arms went in very much as live underdogs and lived up to the tag in the first half.

All looked to be going to script when Taylor Nicholson’s 20-yarder put Brinsworth in front but once Brad Gregory nipped in behind the DC rearguard to slot home a neatly taken equaliser, they grew into the contest.

Gregory cursed his luck when his low shot came off the post and his towering team-mate Chris Giblin did likewise when he stole in to roll an angled effort a whisker wide.

If either of those chances had gone it then it might have been a different story.

Sitwell Arms take the game to Brinsworth DC. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

As it was, Sitwell needed a superb goalline block from Ben Stanley to stop Lee Hill putting DC back in front and they then took a stranglehold in the second half as their increasingly stretched opponents wilted in the heat.

A nice move and around the 18 yard box gave substitute Brad Jones the space to put them back in front. Sitwell had only just digested that blow when a close-range effort was adjudged to have crossed the line.

The Whiston side had loads of supporters in the short-sleeved crowd and committed more bodies forward to try and find a way back and give them something to shout about.

Brinsworth exploited the extra space, making it 4-1 when Harry Day got the last touch in a mad goalmouth scramble and then 5-1 through sub Jordan Timmons.

Action from Brinsworth DC against Sitwell Arms in the Brian Beeley KO Cup final. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

Winning skipper Joe Morris was the Man of the Match.

The double winners’ long-serving no.9, Lee Hill, said: “I knew we had the potential to do it but this just makes everything worthwhile – the pre-season training, the Monday night training and getting up on a Sunday morning still rough from the night before.

"It’s a brilliant thing for Brinsworth as well because its a long time since a team from Brinsworth won this cup, going right back to Brinsworth Athletic many years ago.

"It brings a lot of people together, it’s good for community spirit.”

Celebration time for Brinsworth DC after completing their league and cup double. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

Lee added: “We changed our name to DC in memory of a lad, Danny Cavill, who lost his life in 2011.

"This is the first cup we have won and our success is testament to his name as well.”

For Sitwell, there was disappointment but pride at having got to the final in the first place by knocking out two Premier Division teams en route.

Manager Leandro Maccio said: "The first half was brilliant but in the second half I thought the heat got to us a bit. It wasn't a 5-1 game.

"We’ve won our league and had a great day at the New York. It’s a shame we didn’t get the win but I’m so proud of what we’ve done.”

Sitwell Arms: Brown, Stanley, Baker, Jasper, Ashton, Rodgers, McMichael, Wilson, Gregory, Dixon, Giblin. Subs: Hammond, Hague, Keens, Hartley, Gagen, O’Gram

Brinsworth DC: Benn, Ellewell, Green, Crookes, Hayden, Day, Morris, Goodwin, Nicholson, Henry, Hill. Subs: Pritchard, Bartholomew, Timmons, Tinker, Dunston, Simpson, Jones

Referee: Ryan Dawson

Attendance: 397