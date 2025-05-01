Brighter times as Maltby beat Forge to collect maiden win
Maltby MW made the move after numbers for its one and only team dwindled to seven or eight bodies.
The club now runs two teams, one in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League and the other on Sundays side in the Mansfield League, and it was the YSPL side that notched its first win of the season at the expense of Whiston Forge last Saturday.
The Division Five fixture was played in glorious sunshine at Muglet Lane and Maltby opened with 163-8, helped along by 47 from Liam Woodward.
Best of Forge attack was Corey Manderson with 3-40.
Forge had beaten Whiston Parish Church B in their opening game and a fighting 53 from opener Rob Horton raised hopes of another victory.
Maltby stuck to the task but ran out of time seven runs short of their target with eight wickets down.
Phil Fletcher finished with 4-28 and Gary Porter took three scalps.
“It was a close game. It could have gone either way,” said Maltby secretary Carl Porter.
"Looking further ahead, it might be a mixed season for us. I don’t think we will win the league but, at the same time, hopefully we won’t get relegated.
"It might be that kind of season where we are in the league where we really should be.”
Maltby’s Mansfield League side also have one win and one defeat to their name so far.
"The club is pretty pretty steady. We don’t get a lot of new people wanting to play for us but it is good we have the numbers now to run two sides,” added Carl.
Elsewhere, Whiston PC B banked their first win at the expense of Hallam 3rds after Joe Yellott made 77 of their total of 182.
Yellott then took three wickets to help hold the reply short by seven runs.
