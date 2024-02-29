Braving the dark evenings, 14 adults donned their running gear to face their fears and learn how to run in just eight weeks with the help of run leaders and volunteers from the club as part of the Runspiration initiative.

The determined group consisted of complete beginners and people returning to running after a break. Individuals had a goal to become fitter and healthier and to run a 5k parkrun without walking and had the additional bonus of having fun, getting out, and meeting new people.Over the eight weeks each worked hard and faced the challenge with positive outlooks.Nearing the end of the course, everyone was able to complete a 5k run at their own pace, continually looking stronger and enjoying lots of fun along the way.First-time runner Ali Newton said: “I absolutely loved it. I did my first rarkrun after only five weeks and I feel fitter, healthier and am sleeping better, plus I’ve made new friendships. Fantastic “Two more participants, Jenny Russell and Ian Webb, surpassed expectations by taking part and completing the Clumber Park 10k.