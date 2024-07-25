Jack in action. PIC by Colin Port Images

SUPERBIKER Jack Smith learned just how difficult it is to negotiate a GP circuit when he competed at Brands Hatch.

Wickersley rider Jack placed 16th in the free practice at the Bennetts British Superbike championship riding his Aprilia RS660 in the Pirelli National Sportbike class, before slipping to 24th in qualifying and climbing to 20th in the actual race.

He admitted to having very little knowledge of a full GP circuit layout and said: “I had only ever ridden the Indy part beforehand and sad to say I definitely struggled this weekend due to this, which I think was the main downfall.

“In the free practice we went out trying what we thought may work with the gearing as well as using it to gather an understanding of the circuit, so free practice two was drastically better ending the session in 14th which is where we were aiming to be. After making some tweaks to the bike and learning the track more we had high hopes from there on.

“Qualifying didn’t exactly go to plan. I couldn’t seem to string a lap together, trying too many things at once and over thinking through the session, so even though my times were good enough putting them into the same lap was a struggle qualifying towards the back of the grid in 24th

“We changed a few things on the bike for the Sunday morning warm up session hoping they would improve the bike.

“We kept the changes from warm up and took a chance to see if they would work and fortunately it was a great move and it worked out perfectly. In the race I got a tad stuck in a position where I couldn’t make a pass but my lap times were good. I feel I had the potential to make it further as well as put in better lap times but I couldn’t quite make it work.”

The next round of the championship is at the Thruxton circuit over the weekend of the August 9-11.