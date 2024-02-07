Action from a previous championships.

Magna Science Adventure Centre stages the National Youth Amateur Boxing Championships on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Up to 268 boxers from all over the country are expected to take part, many of whom have come through regional qualifiers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a big thing for youth boxers,” said Ashley Cooke, competition and events manager for England Boxing.

"It’s always their dream to win a national amateur title and they usually go on to bigger and better things.

"There is usually a lot of talent on show and the the boxers do three three-minute rounds which sets them up nicely for the Seniors the year after.”

The quarter-finals are on Friday, semi-finals on Saturday and finals on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Females will compete across 13 weight categories and males are across 14 categories at Magna, which is now a well established boxing venue.

"Magna is spot on,” added Ashley. “It is close to our head office in Sheffield and obviously it is central in the country and we have quite a lot of clubs based in Yorkshire.

"It’s like a purpose built events space which has everything."

Day Admission, Weekend Tickets and Three-Day Tickets are available for the event.

More information at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/englandboxingltd