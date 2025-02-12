Boxing butcher Taz Nadeem chops another rival down

BOXER Jaskirat Singh permitted himself a smile as he stood in his corner, awaiting his fight against Rotherham's Taz Nadeem.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ring announcer, summoning up as much gravitas as possible, introduced Nadeem as a "hard-hitting" mauler.

Maybe it's all hype, a relaxed-looking Singh probably mused. The Indian came out confident and swung a couple of shots in Taz's direction, but any residue of a smile on his face was soon to wear off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Moorgate super-middleweight arrowed in two body shots in the opening ten seconds before landing a perfect left hook to the chin.

Rotherham fighter Taz Nadeem in Sheffield Pic courtesy of Connor McMain

Singh must have felt he was in two time-zones.

After an eight count, he tried to regain his senses only to be on the end of two lefts and a right.

Referee Steve Gray suddenly became Singh's best friend, protecting him from real damage as he waved the fight off.

It was Nadeem's third first-round KO in five attempts. And suddenly it was Taz's supporting cast that was all smiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taz Nadeem's promoter, Izzy Asif, with Sunny Edwards and Johnny Nelson Pic by Connor McMain

Former world champion Johnny Nelson felt he had to clamber through the ropes and acknowledge the sheer power of the 24-year-old who, by day, is a butcher in Masbrough.

There was hardly a bead of sweat on Nadeem's brow as he calmly accepted the fifth consecutive win of his fledgling professional career.

By now, the biggest grin at the Park Community Arena, Sheffield, was on the face of promoter Izzy Asif.

He knows a good investment when he sees one.

So soon into Taz's career, Izzy is having to scratch around for suitable praise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is an absolute animal,” bubbled the promoter after the one-minute 29 seconds fight was brought to a close.

"The butcher is one of the most exciting prospects in the country...he's explosive.

"He puts everything on the line. This is an entertainment business and every time he steps through those ropes he is looking to knock somebody's head off.

"We want to see a knockout every single time from him!"

Asif said the Jamie Kennedy-trained boxer was a pleasure to work with and he would now be looking for a step up in calibre of opponent for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Taz, he is level-headed enough not to let the praise make him over-confident.

He knows he has the power – he has no time for "boring tippy-tappy" boxing, he says – and is looking to build on his technique over the year ahead.

He said: "I was happy he (Singh) came out throwing, that was brave. I didn't want to rush in but I know I would stop him and took the advantage when I could."

Taz said he is training at the Millennium gym with an eye on longer fights. And his promoter says he feels his man can be a title contender by this time next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before leaving the Sheffield hall after his third win there, Nadeem thanked fans in the crowd who had got behind them.

"It is the best feeling in the world," he said.

"I'd also like to thank Izzy. It's one year since I signed a contract with him and I've had five fights.

"I can't think of any other promoter who would do that.

"Izzy, when is the next one?"