December fight date for Lee Appleyard.

The Rotherham man will take on the unbeaten Jack Rafferty for the super lightweight belt in the Manchester fighter’s home city on December 16.

It’s a major boost for Appleyard, who originally came out of retirement earlier this year to fight Rafferty for the lesser Silver version of the Commonwealth title.

Injury forced the 36-year-old to pull out but the highly rated Rafferty (28) has held true on his promise to give Appleyard another shot, only this time with the carrot of the full Commonwealth crown on the line. It is currently vacant.

"Everything happens for a reason. Normally things go the wrong way for me but I’m buzzing that it has gone the right way for once,” said Appleyard.

"I’m 36 and the training camps get harder and harder but I’m in a lot better place now and this one is a bigger title fight.”

Rafferty has won all 21 of his pro bouts, 12 by KO.

He stopped Appleyard’s stand-in, Dan Booth, in six rounds in September.

Appleyard hasn’t fought in 13 months since outpointing Manchester’s Dan Booth to win the Central Area belt but has kept in shape at his long-time base at Stefy Bull’s gym at Denaby.“