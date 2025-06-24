Boxer Farhaan Rashid strikes gold at the prestigious Haringey Box Cup

Champion: Farhaan Rasid with his gold medal at the Haringey Box Cup

A YOUNG fighter beat off stiff competition to land a top prize at Europe’s largest amateur boxing event.

Farhaan Rashid overcame a more seasoned opponent to win his section at the Haringey Box Cup at the Alexandra Palace in London.

The 16-year-old pulled out the stops to take gold in the male youth 51kg male youth category.

His dad, Kalim, said: “Farhaan’s fellow finalist was 15 months older and had more than twice as much experience and has been three-times national champion. To beat him in the fashion he did took an exceptional performance.

Celebration: Farhaan Rashid with dad Kashim and head trainer Pearce Gudgeon at the Haringey Box Cup at Alexandra Palace

"There were hundreds of boxers from across Europe and beyond at the tournament. The standard was incredibly high and Farhaan got the better of some very talented boys on the way to his victory.”

The youngster attends Oakwood School and started boxing when he was seven.

He is coached by head coach Pearce Gudgeon and Chelsea Smith at the Steel City Gym in Darnall, home of rising Rotherham talent Junaid Bostan and the British, Commonwealth and European super-lightweight champion Dalton Smith.

“Farhaan is a very talented southpaw in his own right,” added Kalim. “Very athletic, fast hands, good ring craft and power.

"Just to put his victory into context, the Haringey Box Cup is Europe's premier Olympic-style tournament for amateur boxers and is a breeding ground for progression into the professional game.

“I don't believe we've had a boxer from Rotherham who has won this tournament before.”