Bolton Lacewood celebrate their success. Pictures by JULIAN BARKER

Bolton-upon-Dearne Lacewood came from behind to beat Brampton Ellis 4-3 in a thrilling final, lifting the trophy for the first time in five years.

Brampton Ellis struck first when Joshua Hardware pounced on a wind-assisted punt that was only parried.

This was cancelled out when Cohen Mace earned a converted a penalty equaliser.

Up the Wooders! Bolton Lacewood team.

Within a minute Hardware restored Brampton’s lead when he reacted quickly to a loose ball in the box.

As half-time approached Lacewood were awarded a series of free-kicks within shooting range.

Zak Bridgen’s first effort looked like it was going in until keeper Vinny Pettinger clawed it onto the crossbar.

That was a marker for Bridgen, as his next free-kick arrowed in to make it 2-2 at half time.

The Mace brothers turned the game in Lacewood’s favour with a goal apiece after the break.

Cohen latched on a long ball and coolly rounded the keeper before Logan’s looping shot opened up a two-goal advantage.

Ellis were still in it and Max Watson’s long-distance effort went narrowly wide before Oliver Cory prodded in after an assist from Hardware to reduce the deficit to 4-3.

Lacewood saw out the last ten minutes to secure a Don & Dearne cup double, having won the Barlow-Salmons Shield last year.