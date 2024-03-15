Bolton Lacewood prevail in seven-goal Totty Cup final
Bolton-upon-Dearne Lacewood came from behind to beat Brampton Ellis 4-3 in a thrilling final, lifting the trophy for the first time in five years.
Brampton Ellis struck first when Joshua Hardware pounced on a wind-assisted punt that was only parried.
This was cancelled out when Cohen Mace earned a converted a penalty equaliser.
Within a minute Hardware restored Brampton’s lead when he reacted quickly to a loose ball in the box.
As half-time approached Lacewood were awarded a series of free-kicks within shooting range.
Zak Bridgen’s first effort looked like it was going in until keeper Vinny Pettinger clawed it onto the crossbar.
That was a marker for Bridgen, as his next free-kick arrowed in to make it 2-2 at half time.
The Mace brothers turned the game in Lacewood’s favour with a goal apiece after the break.
Cohen latched on a long ball and coolly rounded the keeper before Logan’s looping shot opened up a two-goal advantage.
Ellis were still in it and Max Watson’s long-distance effort went narrowly wide before Oliver Cory prodded in after an assist from Hardware to reduce the deficit to 4-3.
Lacewood saw out the last ten minutes to secure a Don & Dearne cup double, having won the Barlow-Salmons Shield last year.
The Brampton Ellis class of 2024 can take heart from the fact that they are their best school team in 16 years.