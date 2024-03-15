Bolton Lacewood prevail in seven-goal Totty Cup final

THE popular Totty Cup schools football competition has new champions.
Bolton Lacewood celebrate their success. Pictures by JULIAN BARKERBolton Lacewood celebrate their success. Pictures by JULIAN BARKER
Bolton-upon-Dearne Lacewood came from behind to beat Brampton Ellis 4-3 in a thrilling final, lifting the trophy for the first time in five years.

Brampton Ellis struck first when Joshua Hardware pounced on a wind-assisted punt that was only parried.

This was cancelled out when Cohen Mace earned a converted a penalty equaliser.

Up the Wooders! Bolton Lacewood team.Up the Wooders! Bolton Lacewood team.
Within a minute Hardware restored Brampton’s lead when he reacted quickly to a loose ball in the box.

As half-time approached Lacewood were awarded a series of free-kicks within shooting range.

Zak Bridgen’s first effort looked like it was going in until keeper Vinny Pettinger clawed it onto the crossbar.

That was a marker for Bridgen, as his next free-kick arrowed in to make it 2-2 at half time.

The Mace brothers turned the game in Lacewood’s favour with a goal apiece after the break.

Cohen latched on a long ball and coolly rounded the keeper before Logan’s looping shot opened up a two-goal advantage.

Ellis were still in it and Max Watson’s long-distance effort went narrowly wide before Oliver Cory prodded in after an assist from Hardware to reduce the deficit to 4-3.

Lacewood saw out the last ten minutes to secure a Don & Dearne cup double, having won the Barlow-Salmons Shield last year.

The Brampton Ellis class of 2024 can take heart from the fact that they are their best school team in 16 years.