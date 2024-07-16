Silver medallist Ed Akay with trainer Matthew White. Photo by: Helen Akay

​AFTER a distinguished career coaching elite athletes and professional footballers, a Rotherham-based trainer now has a world silver medallist under his belt who has triumphed against the odds.

Natural bodybuilder Ed Akay, who is partially paralysed in his left foot, clinched silver at the INBA Natural Bodybuilding World Championships in the Netherlands having only made his Men’s Physique bodybuilding competition debut at the age of 40 in May.

Ed has been working with Matthew White, of MW Strength and Performance, for four years.

Their journey started as a charity fitness challenge during lockdown and continued to Ed resuming his modelling career aged 37 and eventually appearing on more than 60 magazine covers and now making the step to the international bodybuilding stage.

Ed Akay on stage. Picture by Dunavolgyi Media Team

Part of Team UK – organised by UKDFBA (UK Drug Free Bodybuilding) – Ed won silver in the Physically Challenged section at the big event in the Netherlands and held his own against very experienced competition in the Men’s Master Physique Over-40 category.

What makes the story unique is that Ed was the only competitor in the contest to compete in both the physically challenged and the “able bodied” sections.

He is partially paralysed in his left foot due to a childhood illness.

Ed said: “It is a real pleasure to represent my country and win silver.

“Matt’s world class coaching has been a huge game changer for me and provided a real life example of how a local business can make their name on the international stage and help someone defeat a physical challenge.

“I would like to thank him for changing my life.”

Matt was last year recognised by a plaque at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

He added: “Sometimes you can run into destiny. Ed has done that pages over and it’s been a humbling experience in this ‘book’ since chapter one.”

Ed, who also thanked his clothing sponsor Honor Athletic, added: “Hopefully my story can help inspire others.”