Big race weekend in Rotherham

Runners in the last Rotherham 10K in 2023

IT’S a busy weekend for running in Rotherham, with two major events in successive days.

Competitors go to the Start line for the Rowbotham's Round Rotherham 50-miler tomorrow morning, and the revived Rotherham 10K takes place on Sunday.

Just short of 800 runners are registered for that event and it has moved this year to start and finish in the grand surroundings of Wentworth Woodhouse.

Local road closures will be in place from 9am.

Tomorrow’s event is the 42nd edition of the Round Rotherham Run, which circumnavigates the borough.

It includes a 50-mile run, walk and relay trail event, beginning and ending at Manvers Waterfront Boat Club.

Slower walkers go off as early as 4am followed at 6am by strong walkers/joggers and up to 7am for runners in five-minute blocks.

The eight-stage relay mass gets underway at 8am.