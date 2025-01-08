Big freeze threatens more grassroots sport postponements in Rotherham

Scene at Ferham Park this week

​THE wintry weather is casting a shadow over grassroots sport this weekend after wiping out much of last week’s action.

Every match in the Rotherham Sunday Football League was postponed and less than a handful of junior matches took place.

With the snow giving way to a thaw and low temperatures predicted, more fixtures will be in doubt.

“Our teams have just had two weeks off for Christmas and now it could be three for some,” said Sunday League secretary Mark Pilley.

“Looking at the forecast, you don’t know what it is going to do each day. The danger for this weekend is waterlogging but I hope we can avoid that.

"We are still OK with the fixture schedule because autumn was relatively kind to us, but it is going to start to get tighter.”

The scene at Ferham Park – home of The Colin FC and Mill Dam FC – was a familiar one across the borough.

"Even teams with artificial pitches had to call their games off,” added Mark.

"Putting to one side the condition of the grounds, if people can’t get to games because of the state of the roads then it’s a no-go anyway.”

The white stuff arrived late enough to allow Saturday’s rugby matches involving Wath, Dinnington and Rotherham Phoenix to go ahead.

Back in football, Maltby Main’s NCEL match against Shelley was iced off at Muglet Lane, as was AFC Phoenix’s local derby at home to Kiveton MW in the Central Midlands League.