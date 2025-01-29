Big fight preview: Junaid Bostan takes on Bilal Fawaz

Junaid Bostan at his final press conference ahead of his English Super Welterweight Title fight against Bilal Fawaz on Friday night. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Junaid Bostan has been close to punch perfect so far in his fledgling boxing career.

On Friday night at London’s Indigo at the O2, the Rotherham prospect (10-0) fights for the vacant English Super Welterweight title, topping the bill, live on DAZN.

Bostan aged 22, faces a man who is 14 years his senior and although they have similar levels of experience professionally, their personal paths to this point are polar opposite.

Nigerian-born Bilal Fawaz (9-1) suffered an abusive childhood and was trafficked to the UK as a teenager.

After further abuse he eventually entered the care system, growing up in foster homes.

Fawaz found solace in the boxing ring, and went on to represent England on numerous occasions, he even became an ABA champion in 2012.

But in a cruel twist of irony, he was refused nationality by the country he competed for.

This blocked the talented amateur from becoming a professional boxer. In 2020, after a 16-year legal battle he was granted UK citizenship.

Bilal Fawaz at his final press conference ahead of his English Super Welterweight Title fight against Junaid Bostan on Friday night. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

In 2022 he finally made his professional debut at 33-years-old.

FORM

Bostan, who trains at Sheffield’s Steel City gym is undefeated as a professional and has dazzled under the tutelage of Grant Smith.

From his 10 wins, Eastwood boy Bostan has an impressive eight stoppages to his name.

This run has seen him become one the most promising prospects in the UK, and certainly one of the best in South Yorkshire.

Fawaz on the other hand, had to regroup from an early points loss in his career to win the Southern Area title in 2023.

Following five consecutive wins, he earned his shot at the English title.

Bostan and Fawaz share a common opponent in Ryan Amos.

Bostan beat the tough Nottinghamshire man in July 2023, whilst Fawaz fought him in his last fight in October last year.

Both scored wide points in wins against Amos.

FIGHT ANALYSIS

Bostan is a highly skilled boxer, blessed with exceptional hand speed and punch variation in both orthodox and southpaw stances.

He attacks both head and body in a ferocious manner, and can throw every punch in the book.

His speed and precision of punching are the reason behind his high KO ratio.

But whilst Bostan has had it pretty much all his own way so far, he has on occasion been found guilty of leaving his chin exposed when trading.

Fawaz on the other hand favours safety first, fighting out of a high guard. He uses his long

levers to keep his opponents at a distance, often landing single shots in the process.

In this match-up, it is clear that Bostan holds most of the advantages.

The Rotherham boxer is blessed with superior skills, footwork, hand speed, and power. Fawaz will argue he is naturally the stronger, and possibly the tougher man.

PREDICTION

Bostan is the heavy favourite for this fight and as long as he remains patient and disciplined, this match-up is tailor-made to showcase his skills and potential.

Fawaz’s predictable attacks should be easy for the slick Bostan to avoid, who can then capitalise on attacking Fawaz’s midriff, which will be heavily exposed from his high guard protecting his head.

This should allow Bostan to break down his opponent, adding a ninth stoppage to his resume, and collecting the English title in the process.