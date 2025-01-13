Big chill slow to release its grip on Rotherham sport

The scene at Rotherham Hockey Club on Saturday. Picture by Kerrie Beddows

​THIS scene at Rotherham Hockey Club mirrored many across the borough as the wintry weather wiped out local sport for the second weekend running.

Even the artificial pitches at the club’s base at Bawtry Road, Brinsworth, weren’t fit enough for play.

There was no senior training on the Thursday, no home games on Saturday and no youth coaching on Sunday.

All fixtures on council pitches were postponed last Friday, meaning hundreds of local junior and senior footballers were left kicking their heels for the second Saturday or Sunday running.

Rugby fixtures were also wiped out, including Rotherham Titans’ match down at Esher.

Mean average temperatures so far this month have not been much above freezing over most of Britain, making it the coldest start to January for 15 years.

The gradual rise in temperatures this week means the prospects for action are better this weekend.