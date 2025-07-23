Big championships beckon for outstanding Rotherham Metro swimmers

Talented bunch: Rotherham Metro head coach Alan Kirton with swimmers who are swimming in the English National Championships (from left) back row: Esme Beevers, Lacey Grayson, Isla Clarke and Lily Cattlin; front row: Lottie Harworth-Blomfield, Edward Rose and Theo Swann.

ROTHERHAM Metro swimmers have been praised for their excellence and dedication in qualifying for two major championships.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Esme Beevers won a place at the British Championships currently taking place at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge as well as the the English Championships, which start at the same venue on July 29.

She will be joined at the English event by Metro clubmates Isla Clarke, Lily Cattlin, Lacey Grayson, Edward Rose, Theo Swann and Lottie Harworth-Blomfield. Lottie will be representing the club in the Multi-Category Classification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The swimmers have consistently produced outstanding performances and a commitment to excellence in training under the guidance of Head Coach Alan Kirton and with the support of their teammates.

Great achievement: Rotherham Metro head coach Alan Kirton with Esme Beevers, who is competing in the British Nationals. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

He said: “We are thrilled to see these swimmers qualify for both the British and English National Championships. It's a testament to their hard work, resilience and the quality of support here.

"This is a proud achievement for Rotherham Metro Swimming Club because we will have swimmers competing amongst the top clubs in the country.”

The GB Next Generation National Swimming Championships and the GoCardless Swim England National Summer Championships are prestigious events in the swimming calendar, gathering top athletes from across the nation to compete at the highest level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Metro has been a leading force in competitive swimming in the town for many years.

Lily Cattlin and Theo Swann, who are competing in the Open Water Nationals at Rother Valley Country Park this weekend. With them is Rotherham Metro head coach Alan Kirton

It focuses on skill development, inclusivity, sportsmanship and community involvement, developing numerous athletes who have excelled at regional, national, and international levels.

Metro’s activities aren’t confined to the indoors either.

Lily Cattlin and Theo Swann are racing in the Open Water Nationals at Rother Valley Country Park on Saturday.