Dan and Joe Hayden

Joe Hayden, from Conisbrough has peeled off 11 straight wins as a professional and now his younger sibling wants to follow in his footsteps.

Needing some amateur wins under his belt first, Dan makes his amateur debut on a bill in Sheffield on February 2.

He said: “I’m keen to have as many as I can so that it won’t be too long before I’m able to turn pro and hopefully box on the same show as Joe.

"I can see the benefits that Joe has got from boxing, how physically and mentally tough it’s made him, how courageous he is in the ring and his single-minded focus. I want that too. Joe is the best possible role model for me.”

Joe is also in action again soon too.

The welterweight southpaw takes on Leicestershire’s George Rogers at Sheffield’s Park Community Arena on February 9 on a show staged by local promoter Issy Asif’s GBM Sports.

Joe said: “It’s a stacked card including some title fights and I hope that it will be the start of as busy a year in 2024, as was 2023. It’s thanks to my manager Dave Allen that I’ve had so many bouts and I appreciate his faith in me.

"I love everything about it, and I’ve got more drive now than ever.’

The 24-year-old used to play football semi-professionally but switched to boxing following a knee injury and suddenly finding adequate time to train for the ring during the pandemic. He enjoys lots of local support, as shown by the high number of tickets he is still selling.

Added Joe: “I’ll be progressing to longer, more challenging fights in due course but for now I’m enjoying the boxing journey. My manager and coach will decide when the time is right for me to step up.

“Area title fights in 2025 might well be feasible and New York’s Madison Square Garden a few years down the line, hopefully with Dan on the card.”