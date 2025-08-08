‘Barest of margins’ is good enough for new Moorgate Tennis Club champions

Busy and successful times at Moorgate Tennis Club

WHEN England beat New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup final a few years ago the New Zealand commentator Ian Smith became famous for his phrase "England have won by the barest of margins".

There was a chance of the same thing happening in the Works League Division 2 match between Moorgate B and Hackenthorpe who were battling for the title in the final match of the season.

A 4-0 win for Hackenthorpe would give them the title but any other result would give Moorgate the honours.

After three incredibly close matches for Lee Hepplestone/Joe Goodwin and Todd Sweeney/Alex Sykes, Hackenthorpe led 3-0 and looked likely winners as their first pair took on the Moorgate second pair of Todd and Alex, but a great performance from the underdogs saw them take the win and guarantee the league title by the barest of margins, in this case two rubbers across the whole season.

Also in Division 2, Moorgate C travelled to face Welbeck B knowing a win would give them third place in the league, which would be their highest ever finish.

The team of Steve Dawson/Brian Walker and Paul Wilman/Rob Carr had tough matches against the opposition first pair, which they both won, and two easy wins against the second pair to complete a 4-0 victory.

In their final game in the Midweek Mixed League, Moorgate C were at home to Stocksbridge A knowing a win would guarantee them no worse than a fourth-placed finish in a highly competitive league.

They got off to a great start with easy victories for Todd Sweeney/Megan West and Alan Dobson/Ginni Crosby and although Alan and Ginni lost out on a championship tie break, another easy win for Todd and Megan completed a 3-1 success.

Moorgate B got off to a flying start at home to Welbeck B in the Ladies Late Summer League Das the pairings of Ginni Crosby/Maddy Busby and Diane Watson/Georgia Muffett won 4-0 for the loss of just six games.

In Division 1 Moorgate A travelled to face a strong Chesterfield A side and Jayne Evans/Awema Njalale lost both their matches despite one close run affair whilst Megan West/Georgina Taylor won one and lost one in an eventual 3-1 defeat.

Moorgate A looked to continue their winning start in the Men's Late Summer League Division 2 when they travelled to Barnsley B and were soon 2-0 up after identical wins for Lee Hepplestone/Matt Hopps and Bilal Abbasi/Nick Clayton. The match was won after a comfortable victory for Lee and Matt before after a hard-fought three sets win for Bilal and Nick rounded off a 4-0 success.

Also in Division 2, Moorgate B entertained Barnsley A and after a heavy defeat for Brian Walker and Rob Wood the other matches all went to three sets, with the only win coming from Adnan Ishaq and Luke Handley in a 3-1 defeat.

Moorgate A were away to a strong Barnsley A side in the Mixed League Division 1 and the team of Jacob Porter/Awema Njalale, Gary Bridgeman/Georgina Taylor and Glyn Smith/Ginni Crosby were all able to beat the Barnsley third pair but found the other two pairs too much of a handful in a 6-3 loss.

In Division 2 Moorgate B entertained Thorncliffe and there were two good wins for Todd Sweeney/Maddy Busby as well as a single win for Mark Busby/Julia Firth, but despite their best efforts Joe Goodwin and Georgia Muffett were unable to add to the tally, the match ending in a 6-3 loss.