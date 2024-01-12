​A BOXING prospect billed as a tricky operator is set to make his pro debut next month.

Harry Johnson with trainer Jason Cunningham.

Harry Johnson, from Wickersley, has teamed up with Stefy Bull’s Denaby-based stable after a promising run in the amateurs.

And, says trainer Jason Cunningham, “The Hachet’s” unpredictability could be an asset as he looks to make a mark in the pro ranks, starting with a fight at the Barnsley Metrodome on February 10.

"Harry has a decent amateur record and to be honest he has a style I’ve never worked with before. It’s very awkward and unorthodox,” said the former British, Commonwealth and European super bantamweight champion.

"He’s quite tall and rangy for his weight.

"I was tall and rangy for my weight and quite an awkward southpaw but he is completely different in that he changes stance regularly from southpaw to orthodox. His shots come at an awkward angle but it is definitely exciting. There’s plenty of potential.”

Johnson, who previously trained at Junior Witter’s gym at Eastwood, can look forward to a busy schedule after teaming up with Cunningham and Stefy Bull Promotions.

"We are getting boxers out regularly. They need to be busy," said Jason.

“Harry is having his debut at 11st 2lb. It will be a while before he has any championship fights but we will just see as he grows what division he goes into, welterweight or light middleweight, from there.

"I’m quite excited to work with him because it is something completely different to what I have been used to.

"The main thing for now is developing him and taking it one step at a time and getting the right fights and the right experience before stepping up. There’s no rush with him.”

Johnson (24) has a background in taekondo and now teaches the discipline alongside his boxing, which he has been solidly involved in for nine years.

I’m looking forward to my pro debut,” he said.

"I would love to be able to compete for a Central Area title at some point and the English and the British and work my way up as far as I can go.”

"As for my style, the word most people use is awkward,” he smiled.