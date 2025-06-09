Away starter and an early Yorkshire derby for Rotherham Titans on 2025/26 National One fixture list

Rotherham Titans in action against Richmond last season.

ROTHERHAM Titans will hit the road for the first match of the 2025/26 National One season.

They go over the Pennines to play Sale FC at Heywood Road on Saturday, September 6 and will look to avenge last September’s defeat there.

The first home game a week later is a tasty one as newly promoted Leeds Tykes come to Clifton Lane.

The return is the Christmas fixture on Saturday, December 20.

Rotherham Titans finished a creditable third in their first year back in National One last term

Titans’ second away game takes them down to Bristol to take on Clifton, last season’s champions of National Two West.

Another unfamiliar foe, Tonbridge Juddians, come to Clifton Lane as champs of National Two East in October.

The two dates against Rosslyn Park, the team who beat Titans to second spot last year, are in October (home) and January (away).

Rotherham’s season ends with three home games out of four, the final one against Sale FC on Saturday, April 26.

Fixtures 2025/26

Sep 6 Sale FC A

Sep 13 Leeds Tykes H

Sept 20 Clifton A

Sep 27 Bishop’s Stortford H

Oct 4 Leicester Lions A

Oct 11 Rosslyn Park H

Oct 18 Dings Crusaders A

Oct 25 Tonbridge Juddians H

Nov 8 Birmingham Moseley A

Nov 15 Blackheath H

Nov 22 Plymouth Albion A

Dec 6 Rams A

Dec 13 Sedgley Park H

Dec 20 Leeds A

Jan 10 Clifton H

Jan 17 Bishop’s Stortford A

Jan 25 Leicester Lions H

Jan 31 Rosslyn Park A

Feb 14 Dings Crusaders H

Feb 21 Tonbridge Juddians A

Feb 28 Birmingham Moseley H

Mar 14 Blackheath A

Mar 21 Plymouth Albion H

Apr 11 Rams H

Apr 18 Sedgley Park A

April 25 Sale FC H