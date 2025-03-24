Away loss hits Rotherham Titans' promotion chances

Rotherham Titans contest a lineout away to Rams. Picture by Tony Jenkinson

ROTHERHAM Titans’ promotion hopes took a big knock after a painful defeat away to Rams.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Titans 30-19 loss in Berkshire leaves them ten points behind National One leaders Richmond with only three games to play.

The Londoners need to lose at least two of their remaining matches and Titans win all of theirs, including at home to Richmond next month, to be sure of changing the picture at the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has still been an encouraging season for Rotherham in their first season back in the third tier after a four-year absence.

Rotherham Titans DoR Harvey Biljon

Injuries, particularly in the pack, have taken their toll.

Titans were playing catch-up on Saturday after falling 17-0 behind in the opening half-hour against a team on a bad run of form but determined to avenge a close defeat at Clifton Lane in November.

Although a try from Travis Gordon offered some hope before half time, Rams pulled out a 27-5 advantage with a converted try and a penalty.

Scores from second row Curran Maguire and winger Ronnie Randt put Rotherham within touching distance of a four-try bonus point but it wasn’t to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Titans’ director of rugby, Harvey Biljon, said: “Sometimes you are just struggling to get those over the line and for whatever reasons today we just didn’t get the bounce of the ball.

"We scored three great tries but we also left three or four tries out there that would have also been brilliant scores.

“The underlying point however is Rams deserved their win on the day.

"We now have an opportunity to go away and look at some areas of the game where we can get better and as a team we need to adapt to what’s going on out on the field.”

The loss enabled Rosslyn Park to pull level on points with the Titans after a bonus point win at Plymouth.

Rotherham next play away to Blackheath on Saturday, April 5.