PROUND MOMENT: Matt Bacon (second left) on duty at Harrogate Town

A FOOTBALL official has achieved a lifetime ambition by working at a Football League game.

Matt Bacon was an assistant referee for a recent EFL Trophy match between Harrogate Town and Liverpool U21s and he followed that up by running the line in Tuesday night’s League Two fixture between Tranmere Rovers and Swinton Town at Prenton Park.

“I’ve been officiating since I was 17 or 18,” said Matt. “It’s had its ups and downs and it’s been quite a journey.

“Last season I ran the lines in the National League and Premier League Two but based on merit and fitness tests through the summer you get the opportunity to do these EFL fixtures.

Archive shot of Matt Bacon at Upper Haugh Cricket Club

“I have always said that if I got a Football League game either as a referee or an assistant referee then I’d be happy, so I’m happy.”

Two years ago Matt was doing a dual role as a referee and an assistant referee but due to his age he took up an option to become a specialist assistant referee and it is a decision that is paying off.

Tomorrow he’s doing Gateshead against Wealdstone in the National League and then next week he will be fourth official at a local derby in the EFL Trophy between Grimsby Town and Lincoln City.

“It’s all going well. It’s just a pity I’m not 33 instead of 43!” he said.

The official’s many past appointments including working at five Mexborough Montagu Cup finals but football isn’t his only sporting love.

He still turns out for Upper Haugh Cricket Club.

“I’ve had a really good season,” he added. “I ending up winning the batting averages this year and the Player of the Year award, so it’s been a crazy year.”