Ashley Carty gets World Snooker Championship qualifying off to a winning start
ASHLEY Carty has cleared the first hurdle at the Cazoo World Snooker Championship qualifiers in Sheffield.
The Rotherham potter beat Scotland’s Liam Graham 10-4 at the English Institute of Sport, making four 50-plus breaks along the way.
Ranked 82 in the world, Carty (28) now goes on to play John Astley, ranked three places higher, in another best-of-19 frames contest which starts at 2.30pm tomorrow and is set to conclude on Saturday afternoon.
Ryan Day, the world no. 18, awaits the winner in the third qualifying round.
There are four qualifiers in total before the main event at the Crucible Theatre, starting on April 20.