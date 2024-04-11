Ashley Carty

The Rotherham potter beat Scotland’s Liam Graham 10-4 at the English Institute of Sport, making four 50-plus breaks along the way.

Ranked 82 in the world, Carty (28) now goes on to play John Astley, ranked three places higher, in another best-of-19 frames contest which starts at 2.30pm tomorrow and is set to conclude on Saturday afternoon.

Ryan Day, the world no. 18, awaits the winner in the third qualifying round.