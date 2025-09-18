Arnoldas Cerneckis: boxing is helping me succeed in life

New path: Arnoldas Cerneckis with trainer Sam Blakesley at Olympus Boxing Club in Rawmarsh

THE power of boxing to change young lives is being highlighted by a Rotherham teenager.

Arnoldas Cerneckis was in trouble at school and regularly getting into bother before he pulled on the gloves for the first time encouraged by his father.

Now he has a new passion and new goals in life thanks to his sessions at the Olympus Boxing Club in Rawmarsh.

"I used to be naughty. I’d been suspended at school,” explained the 14-year-old. "My dad wanted me to start boxing training to calm me down.

"At first I was nervous but everyone encouraged me and I started making progress once I relaxed and made friends.

“The sport has taught me how to carry myself and now I’m going into Year 10 at school with the focus I needed. I am determined to be successful both in the classroom and in the ring.”

“Arnie,” as he is nicknamed, loves training so much he regular stays behind to join the adult workouts.

“Arnoldas is highly disciplined,” agreed club owner and coach Sam Blakesley.

"He’s training for two hours a day and doing his regular morning runs and he often shadow boxes at home."

Arnoldas has had eight bouts, including three exhibitions, and has won three of his five “decision” bouts.

He won Olympus’s South Yorkshire Junior title in July by split decision in a closely contested bout after both boxers agreed to a decisive fifth round. He has his rematch with Bradford’s Kian Collins in September.

Blakesley (36) set up Olympus just over a year ago as a hobby and to provide an outlet for young people.

“Like lots of people in combat sports I’ve had a chequered past with stretches in prison. It’s common knowledge,” said Sam.

“I’d dabbled in boxing as a youngster and was even trained by Herol ‘Bomber’ Graham.

"At Olympus we train adult bare knuckle boxers but provide gloved boxing opportunities for younger boxers.

"My own boys, aged 15 and 13, enjoy training here. Our aim is for everyone to see that Olympus is a safe place to train for teenagers to thrive.”

The Olympus ethos is to welcome everyone irrespective of social background or ethnic origin as shown by the 20 or so national flags which festoon the gym ceiling.

"Some teenagers here are from privileged homes,” explained Blakesley. “Others live in child poverty. All are welcome to learn the valuable life skills we teach. To walk away from trouble but know how to defend yourself and absolutely to avoid the temptation ever to carry a knife.”

“Arnoldas is too busy to be in trouble,” said his dad Vidmantas, who works in a local factory. "I’ve also benefitted from training at Olympus.

"We’re from Lithuania originally but Arnie was born in England.

"I’ve done strongman competitions throughout Europe but the boxing’s a whole new world. You make so many friends. I’ve been featured by a rapper in Ukraine. It’s great fun and helps people feel better about life. Boxing is helping my son. He’s signing autographs and T-shirts. Boxing can help anyone and everyone.”

All elite athletes need sponsorship and any individuals or companies interested in sponsoring Arnoldas to help him reach his eventual goal of being a professional boxer should contact Olympus Fight Club on Facebook or @olympusfightclub on Instagram.