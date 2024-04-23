Anston Cricket Club nets a smart new facility
Anston CC was awarded funding from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Valencia Community Fund and the Anston Cricket Club Development Fund for the new facility at its home at Ryton Road.
It will help the many junior and senior men and women players at the family-friendly club.
The opening was attended by the Mayor of Rotherham, Cllr Robert Taylor and his wife Tracy, the Mayoress; Bassetlaw Cricket League president Graham Venables; Paul Cummins, Director of Recreational Cricket at the Yorkshire Cricket Board, and Gareth Davis, Head of Region at the YCB.
Anston CC president Janet King also thanked Simon Edge, who has project managed the facility, and 2024 key sponsors Steph Whiting from Source My Mortgage and Nicola Henderson from Aquability Ops Ltd.
The club welcomes players of all abilities, including youngsters aged under 9-18.
Women’s softball is also an important feature in the club calendar.
For more details contact secretary Samantha Baird at [email protected].