Gabby Williams, Pathway Coach of the Year for the North East, at the Swim England National Awards

​A WATER polo coach has picked up her second accolade in as many years.

​Gabby Williams, from Rotherham, was named Performance Pathway Coach of the Year for the North East at the Swim England National Awards.

Only last year she picked up the region’s top coach gong.

"I’m shocked, proud and very grateful,” said Gabby, who picked up her award at a ceremony in Birmingham.

"After winning last year I definitely wasn't expecting to win this year and to be nominated by my coaches.

"I got the shock of my life and then the realisation of having to walk the entire length of the room without falling over

"The look on my face said it all. I can't stop smiling from ear to ear.”

Gabby coaches at the City of Sheffield club. Based at Ponds Forge, it is one of the biggest and oldest clubs of its kind.

"All of us put in the work to see the smiles on the players’ faces, no matter the achievement or level, and that's more than enough to make the time and effort worth it.

“Something like this is the icing on the cake.”