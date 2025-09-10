ANGLING: Family first for the Rutters in busy week of autumn action

Father and son: Will and Geoff Rutter, winners of the Len Smith Memorial Match

A FATHER and son duo have hooked a top prize.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Geoff and Will Rutter won the Len Smith Memorial Pairs competition which is competed for by Rawmarsh’s Horse and Jockey anglers.

Geoff’s 98lbs 1oz combined with Will’s 105lbs 8ozs gave them a winning total of 203lbs 9ozs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second was Dick Hurdiss and Mick Litchfield who weighed 128lbs 10ozs and 64lbs 12ozs respectively for a 193lbs 6ozs total.

Lee Harrison, winner at Elsecar

That left Roy Waites and Col Oldfield weighing 106lbs and 49lbs 9ozs for a total of 151lbs 9ozs and third place.

JOE COXX chalked up a win in Monday's match at Wentworth.

He scaled 16lbs 12ozs and Ian Douglas just ounces behind with 16lbs 8ozs.

A net of 13lbs 8ozs put Glynn Larder third, leaving Chris Adshead fourth with 13lbs exactly. The section winners were Chris and John Aston who both weighed 12lbs 10ozs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THOMAS HILL won Tuesday’s match held on the Bottom Pond at Barnburgh Lakes.

He landed 100lbs 4ozs but Les Peace pushed him close with 97lbs 10ozs. Paul Nash had 76lbs 12ozs for third and Lance Taylor was fourth with 66lbs 6ozs.

Friday’s match on the Top Pond saw Alan Jackson take the top spot with 140lbs 10ozs.

Paul Nash was second with 129lbs, leaving Steve Bromfield’s 86lbs 12ozs third and Mick Herrington’s 78lbs 9ozs in fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SOUTHFIELD Reservoir continues to fish well below its potential and Alex Docherty needed just 10lbs 6ozs to beat the 32-strong field and win the Doncaster DAA open.

Next was Geoff Walker, who had 10lbs 3ozs for second. Neil Stead was third with just 8lbs 8ozs.

The section winners were Rich Drage, Tim Goldby, Pete Emmerson, Graham Hallows, Paul Burnett, and Russ Benn.

THE pole with skimmer bream continue to be the successful combination at Elsecar Reservoir, as a recent result demonstrates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Harrison had an excellent 25lbs 15ozs last Thursday to claim victory over Neil Stead’s 16lbs 6ozs.

Mark Jackson and Paul Yates were section winners, both with 15lbs 1oz.

DANNY KEENAN topped Thursday’s match held on the West Lake at Bank End with 107lbs 6ozs.

Dave Swift finished second with 95lbs 2ozs ahead of Pete Smith’s 90lbs 3ozs and Steve Rylance’s 78lbs 9ozs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Kettle’s 176lbs 4ozs catch gave him victory in Sunday’s match on the match Lake but it was a close call, with Harrison Wrigley second with 175lbs 9ozs. Steve Rylance was third with 130lbs 12ozs.

WAYNE HEYWOOD topped Tuesday’s match at Kiveton Hall Farm Fisheries with a weight of 71lbs 12ozs.

Peter Morley continued his run of success by taking runners-up spot with 47lbs 14ozs which left Chris Dyson’s 33lbs 13ozs third, Lee Holtham’s 27lbs 3ozs fourth and Mark Cliff’s 21lbs 10ozs fifth.

Thursday’s match saw Kevin Rice take the honours with a 53lbs 3ozs net. Roy Palmer (Jnr) was second with 44lbs 2ozs and Geoff Knightley third with 43lbs 12ozs. The section winners were Roy Palmer and Cliff Clover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 69lbs 12ozs put Pete Ellis in the number one spot in Sunday’s match at the venue, with Chris Dyson second with 67lbs 2ozs and Steve Gill the third with 40lbs 7ozs.

The section winners were Steve Beatson and Gary Smith.