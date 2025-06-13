An angling shot from 1973: can you put names to the faces?
THE winner of last week’s Rotherham Aged, Blind and Disabled match held on the Duke Lake at Spring Vale brought back memories of days gone by when we both fished in the same club.
Dave Benison won with a weight of 40lbs 15ozs from peg 16. In second place was Mike Rhodes, who weighed 40lbs 6ozs, leaving Melvin Milner in third place with 36lbs.
The section winners were Bill Corbett 32lbs 14ozs, Mark Whittaker 20lbs 8ozs and Steve Roe 28lbs 10ozs.
And while we’re at it, here’s a picture which shows Swinden Laboratories winning team in the 400-peg British Steel match in 1973.
I’m the guy on the left and Dave Benison is on the right. Does anyone recognise any of the others?
