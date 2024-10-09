xx

THE 500th Clifton Park parkrun takes place this weekend.

The popular free event for runners and walkers of all abilities has taken place on Saturday mornings since 2014.

In tandem with parkruns nationally and across Europe, numbers have swelled over the years and more than 100 people a week now turn up to do three laps of the park, a distance of 5k.

The base is behind Clifton Park Museum and start time is 9am.

Anyone wishing to take part is asked to register beforehand at https://www.parkrun.org.uk/rotherham/