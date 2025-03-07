All-conquering Dinnington RUFC are league champions

Dinnington RUFC celebrate winning Yorkshire Two

A RUGBY team have been crowned league champions without losing a game.

Dinnington’s 26-7 victory away to Bramley Phoenix guarantees them top spot in Yorkshire Two with three games to spare.

And it’s the culmination of an all-conquering run from the men from Lodge Lane, who narrowly escaped relegation last term.

"We needed two points at the weekend to guarantee becoming champions and we got the full five,” said head coach Matt Challinor.

Unbeaten Dinnington RUFC in action this season.

"We were confident it was going to happen and now it’s confirmed we’re over the moon about it.

"No matter what the level, to win a league without losing a match is a big achievement.

"And if you look at the contrast from last season, when Dinnington won the last game to stay up, it’s a massive turn-around.”

After 19 wins from 19, Dinnington’s aim now is to go through the card with a clean sweet of W’s.

The three-match run-in starts at home to Ripon, in third, on Saturday.

"It’s a tricky one,” said Matt. "When we beat Ripon at their place in November that was the one game where we got out of jail free really. They deserved to win but we were on a bit of a roll and we got it instead.

"If we can get this one out of the way then I can’t see why we can’t go unbeaten all season.”

Dinnington’s tries on Saturday came from captain Mike Leitch, Covey Williams, Charlie Pearson and Ben White, who also kicked the goals.

Promotion means a move up to join Wath RUFC in Yorkshire One and “Chall,” the former Rotherham Titans man, believes Dinnington can really attack it.

He added: “I have been saying to the lads that they haven’t hit their ceiling yet.

"It is brash to say we will do the same next year but I think we will more than compete.

"There are one or two guys of an age but all the rest have lots of growth in them.”