All change as Rotherham 10K heads to Wentworth

THE Rotherham 10K is to return this year in a picturesque new setting and with a new sponsor.

In a major change for 2025, the race will take place at Wentworth Woodhouse, one of the UK’s most stunning stately homes.

The location offers a scenic and inspiring backdrop for runners of all levels, with a route that winds through the estate’s historic grounds, Wentworth village and surrounding countryside.

The event takes place on Sunday, October 5 with a 9.30am start.

Places Leisure have been announced as Headline Sponsor, bringing its passion for community wellbeing and active lifestyles to the heart of the event.

The company operates four leisure centres across Rotherham.

Proceeds from the race will be donated to Age UK Rotherham, which is celebrating its 40th birthday this year.

Steve Gaines, secretary of Rotherham Harriers Athletics Club, is the lead organiser of the event.

He said: “We’re delighted to bring the Rotherham 10K to the grounds of Wentworth Woodhouse and the Wentworth Fitzwilliam estate this year.

"It’s a truly iconic venue that reflects the ambition and spirit of this event and with Places Leisure on board, we’re confident this will be our most memorable race yet.

"We look forward to welcoming runners, volunteers and supporters to be part of something really special.”

Matt Stothard, Contract Manager at Places Leisure, said: “We are proud to be this year’s headline sponsor for the Rotherham 10K and support an event that inspires

our community to get active and stay healthy.

"Places Leisure is committed to providing more opportunities for everyone to engage in physical activity and events like this are a fantastic way to bring people together and celebrate healthy lifestyles.”

To ensure the safety of participants and spectators, temporary road closures will be in place for parts of the race.

Attendees and local residents are encouraged to plan ahead and check the official website to see full details on closures, parking and travel arrangements.

The Rotherham 10K is open to seasoned runners or people taking on their first race at the distance, celebrating “the fitness, community, and the

beauty of Rotherham”.

For registration, route maps, and road closure updates visit www.rotherham10k.com

Enthusiastic volunteers are also needed to get involved behind the scenes, from marshalling to water stations and cheering

squads.

Sign up by emailing [email protected]