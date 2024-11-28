Rotherham Titans' Aidan Shortall on the attack against Rams last week.

​A REQUEST for a trial and a move up north is turning out quite nicely so far for Rotherham Titans’ Aidan Shortall.

The full-back/wing scored his first try for the club in last Saturday’s beating of National One leaders Rams at Clifton Lane after starting the season playing for Bury St Edmunds in National Two East.

Shortall is no stranger to National One, having played in it for Plymouth and Chinnor.

His CV also includes experience with Young Munster in Ireland and UWA Rugby Club in Australia.

JB Bruzulier waits to feed the scrum in Rotherham Titans' mud-spattered win over Rams. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

Shortall told the Advertiser: "I was playing for Bury St Edmonds and I wanted to change up.

"I came up here for a trial and things have gone from there.

"Why Rotherham? I wanted to play in a higher division.

"Obviously people know people and it has evolved like that.”

Aidan Shortall in a foot race to a loose ball against Rams. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

While regular, higher grade rugby provided the pull for Shortall’s early-season switch, a sustained promotion push really would be an added bonus.

His second-half score against Rams did no harm on that score.

“Rams came here top of the table with 48 points from 50,” said Shortall. "We knew we had to front up and see things go our way and they did.

"I have only been here a short period but the boys have been building a good momentum all the way through the season.

"If we are going to be up the top this year we have to give it to these sorts of teams."

He added: “We knew this little period before Christmas will leave us knowing where we are. It’s good to beat the top dogs and hopefully we can take confidence leading into the next two games against Blackheath and Richmond.”