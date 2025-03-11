AFP Pewter Pot reach final of Sheffield Senior Sunday Cup

AFP Pewter Pot goal scorers Jamie Austin and Brandon Bagley enjoy their Sheffield Senor Sunday Cup win over Stannington Village.

​A ROTHERHAM team are a step closer to winning local Sunday football’s premier cup competition.

AFP Pewter Pot beat Stannington Village 2-0 at Thomas Rotherham College to reach the final of the Sheffield Senior Sunday Cup.

Two almost identical close-range goals from Brandon Bagley and Jamie Austin 17 minutes into half put AFP through to face Athersley Rec. They bumped out Rotherham side Lord Nelson 4-3 on penalties after their tie ended 0-0.

AFP, who are also vying with Brinsworth DC for the Rotherham Sunday League title, last won the Senior Cup 14 years ago when they beat Arbourthorne in the final played at Bramall Lane.

Celebration time for AFP Pewter Pot in their Sheffield Senior Sunday Cup semi-final. Pictures by Alex Roebuck

They did get to the final in 2020 against Monkwood Hotel but Covid meant the match was never played.

Athlersley Rec, from Barnsley, have lifted the trophy five times in all, including 2009, 2012 and 2013.

The date and venue of the 2025 final is still to be decided.